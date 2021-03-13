WHO reports over 492,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA, March 13. /TASS/. More than 492,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 118.75 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 9,600 to surpass 2.63 million.

As of 16:10 Moscow time on March 13, as many as 118,754,336 coronavirus cases and 2,634,370 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 492,351 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,689.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (204,889 cases). South and North America goes second (188,005 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (51,286).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (29,000,561), followed by India (11,333,728), Brazil (11,277,717), Russia (4,380,525), the UK (4,248,290), France (3,946,733), Spain (3,183,704), Italy (3,175,807), Turkey (2,850,930), Germany (2,558,455), Colombia (2,290,539), and Argentina (2,185,747).