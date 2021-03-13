Moscow reports 1,600 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 1,600 per day. In total, 998,489 cases have been identified in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

The increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.16%. A day earlier, 1,610 cases were identified, 52 patients died from complications over the day, a total of 15,709 deaths were registered in the capital.

Meanwhile, 1,469 patients were discharged after recovery, 919,278 have recovered in total.