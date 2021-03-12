'Come back home': How bus shelter with carpet and lampshade changed the village's face

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The country’s most cozy bus shelter is found in the Pezhma village, the Arkhangelsk Region. A carpet, a lampshade, a phone charger and a sign you'll never miss - "Come Back Home." Those are initiatives by Galina Nikulina. She returned to the village during the pandemic to stay there for good.

'Centripetal' bus shelter

She looks at the letters on the sign: a small fragment of one letter is missing, another letter has cracked. Somebody must have thrown a snowball. The Come Back Home sign hits the target. No other variants, like Welcome or You Are Welcome, could not move the locals and the Internet audience that much.

For a person, who once left home, this phrase must be as saddening as anything. There is something personal in it for everyone - some will remember it is long since they called parents others might interprete the sign as a call to find oneself.

- Who’s done it? - Galina asks the boys playing nearby about the missing letter.

- Not us!

The bus stop is busy all the time, though buses come here only three times a week. The nearest town, Velsk, is 20km away. It is the village youth who come here to hang around as there are no other places to meet and communicate.

Galina was born and went to school in the village, later on she studied and worked in Arkhangelsk, and later for a few years - worked in Yekaterinburg. For many years she was engaged in children’s tourism and events management. During the pandemic, for the first time since childhood, she returned to the village to stay there for a few months.

The sight of the abandoned bus stop and the youth, hanging there, hurt Galina. "There are many teenagers in the village, the club is closed, no workout sites. The kids throw rubbish right here at the bus stop and don't even see anything wrong about it," Galina said.

One day, Galina took her nephew and his friend with her to clean the bus stop pavilion and placed a box to discard rubbish. The place became a bit cleaner. A few days later, a librarian hung children’s drawings and flower pots there. The staff of a local agricultural enterprise mowed the grass next to the stop. Then appeared the carpet and the lampshade. It was only the beginning.

Fenced beauty

- In September I wake up and think: how can I leave? Who will do it all, who will care about the kids? I want to help them with self-organization. I want to make the place modern and good for them to enjoy. To make it clean, warm and nice. And always open.

After revamping the bus stop pavilion, Galina invited teenagers to volunteer work on Saturdays. Adults also joined them.

- We have cleaned a place in the forest, where normally the locals like to relax. Next day, the waste was all over again, and it was, among other reasons, because there were no bins. We have installed sacks, left signs. As many as 52 people volunteered on a certain day. Many brought their families. We have removed more than 200 sacks of waste, which had remained there for decades.

Galina takes us around Pezhma. Nobody is outdoors. "It’s because not many have realized it’s a warm day." Warm is minus 20 after minus 40 degrees - that frost had continued for more than one month.

In such frosts, the kids had to give up ski hikes. Galina invited them to her house - to watch movies, to talk. For the New Year days off, she had to make a time table - too many wanted to come.

Galina draws our attention to well-kept houses in the village. She wants to paint her house to add colors to the village.

- Every house has beauty behind the fence, but it is not seen. I want it to be seen from outside.

Galina has been told it is useless to do something new in the village - people will break it. She disagreed. "Right, sometimes, somebody will spoil something. For example, somebody set fire to the lamp in the bus shelter, but almost immediately it was replaced."

Furnace house: a new life

- Dreaming is not easy here, - Galina enters an abandoned furnace house. The building would be reconstructed to become a youth center.

Thick soot-covered walls, no windows, no doors, no ceiling. Last November, the teenagers began a clean-up there. They removed broken bricks, demolished the furnaces and leveled the floor.

Galina shows a video, how the young people worked.

- One of us, Makar, comes up to me and says: "We must be doing something every day - this is the way to have it done."

A verse is scrabbled on the wall: "The fame of your bus stop / Has warmed our souls / So never stop / And always move on."

The building is not big, but, Galina says, it is an advantage - it would be easy to heat up the place. There is no gas in the village.

- The biggest problem is the cold. Kids are cold all the time. They do not have a caf· or a mall, where they could escape the frost and get warm.

In January, on the Planeta.ru crowdfunding platform, Galina announced collection of money to repair the building. With expected 500,000 rubles ($6,700) she plans to plaster the walls, make the floor, install windows and doors, and if the sum is bigger, they may eye a heating system, some water supply, electrical wiring and buying firewood.

The bus shelter, the clean-up, assistance to a local, the renovated embankment, planted maple trees and bushes - Galina posts reports on the social network. The network brings contacts with other people: somebody has sent badges, another user has made a drawing of the bus pavilion, and printed out stickers. Rustam from Yaroslavl came to the village and made backlight for the sign "Come Back Home" - it is the only illumination in the village.

One day, Galina writes: "It’s all beyond me. Rustam, cement, work in the furnace house, which does not frighten off the guys. Now they can make fire, and it becomes the most warm and free place - here, in November. Every day and every hour their posts come and come: "Galina, what are we doing today?" "Galina, need help?" or "When are we going to the furnace house?" It is there that they understand - this is their place, the place where they feel at ease. So watch, we’ll make new posts about how we make another bus stop from that house."

- I am not afraid. Everything will be fine, I know it from somewhere.

Why I am here

They come to her house - the door is never locked. They agree to watch movies. The age - from 7 years to those, who have graduated from colleges and work already.

- It is clear to me why I am here. To do good for people. The younger generation must have a choice: to leave and get education, to live somewhere for some time and then to see whether to come back to the village. Those, who stay, must also have options. For example, to educate the youth in businesses.

One day, the locals were asked to draw a dream village. The ideas turned out very elementary: a paved road, a hospital, a cafe, and a seesaw.

Behind the club, in the place of an old water-pumping tower, would be a big workout site. Galina has prepared all the paperwork, filed an application for a competition, now waits for a decision.

- Some guys have bought skateboards, though the site is not ready yet. This is how they believe the idea.

It is for the first time since Galina’s childhood, that the village has made an ice hill. "Because people need joy!" Even children from Velsk come here to have fun."

- For this ice hill a man has bought a spade. Brought it here and gave to us. Is it not a victory! Those are tiny steps. A movement already.

Galina’s work is not paid, she is a volunteer. She has been living on own earlier savings. "And later on," she said laughing, - "I will be paid the Peace Prize.".