Moscow reports 1,610 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Another 1,610 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past 24 hours. So far, 996,889 people in the Russian capital have got infected, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 0.16%. The authorities reported 1,281 COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Fifty-six people died in the past 24 hours, with 15,657 fatalities recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 1,605 patients were discharged, recoveries have reached 917,809.

Currently, 63,423 people in Moscow continue treatment.