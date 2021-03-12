Russia documents 9,794 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia has documented 9,794 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 4,370,617, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.22%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,610 cases were documented in Moscow, 957 in St. Petersburg, 476 in the Moscow Region, 375 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 252 in the Samara Region, 243 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, there are 306,368 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.