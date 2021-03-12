Russian watchdog closely follows contacts of patients who have new coronavirus strains

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing closely monitors the contacts of patients infected with coronavirus mutations in order to prevent new strains from spreading, the watchdog’s chief Anna Popov told TASS.

"New strains have been detected in some cases, mostly in people returning from overseas, but the number is not high. In order to prevent the new strains from spreading, we are studying them, closely monitoring the patients’ contacts, and the circle is wider than when we deal with the reference strain," she pointed out.

The watchdog has all the necessary tools to combat virus strains and uses them all, Popova emphasized.