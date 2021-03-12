No flu wave forecasted in Russia this spring, says chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, March 12./TASS/. A wave of flu is not forecasted in Russia this spring, since there have been practically no flu cases, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova told TASS on Thursday.

"As for respiratory viruses, you know that as a rule flu always goes away by the end of winter - by mid-March. It comes and goes in due season. Cases of respiratory viral infections persist for a while, "but these are just remnants". "There may be a kind of a second short wave of flu, but this year we are not forecasting it since there is no flu at all," said Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

Earlier, Popova said that this year Russia sees only isolated cases of influenza.