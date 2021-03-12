Russian seniors should be inoculated first as self-isolation lifted - official

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer watchdog sees risks of COVID-19 spreading among seniors as the self-isolation requirement is lifted which means that this category of citizens should be vaccinated against the coronavirus as fast as possible, watchdog head Anna Popova told TASS.

"And the second risk is of course the lifting of self-isolation for people aged over 60-65. It is the least immune part of the population because they have been self-isolating for a whole year practically. Therefore, there is the fewest share of people with immunity among them," she said.

Popova stressed that people aged over 60-65 should receive their shots as quick as possible, which will allow to avoid risk of infection among them.