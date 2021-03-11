Russia’s consumer watchdog says SPIEF can be held both online and offline - head

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Anna Popova has noted that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) can be held in a mixed format, both online and offline.

"We believe that it will be possible to hold. Firstly, in a mixed format, both in person and online with the optimal number of people. Of course, recommendations are being developed, and there will be a range of conditions. The colleagues who organize the forum have them. But this is a conscious decision that the event can be held," she told TASS.

Popova underscored that the optimal number of people cleared to attend the event in person will depend on the coronavirus epidemiological situation. "We undeniably will carefully treat those who will attend in person. The word ‘carefully’ means that there will be a whole range of reservations, conditions and so on. However, there are no grounds not to hold it with the low [infection] figures that we forecast today," she added.