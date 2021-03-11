Peskov notes importance of photographic reporting for understanding the scale of pandemic

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The misfortune of the coronavirus pandemic has affected the life of each individual and photographic reporting helps better understand the scale of the tragedy, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday at the awards presentation ceremony of the international TASS contest News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID on Thursday.

"All of us exist in a very small personal space, be it an individual or the state. We all stick to our own very tight and limited agenda for the whole life: we live in the same house and the same family, we use the same roads and are focused on our own problems," Peskov said. "Last year everybody’s agenda was afflicted by one common misfortune, one problem: the pandemic. One way or another we all obtained first-hand experience of it."

However, he went on to say, realizing the nightmare that took place would be impossible without gauging the scale of the pandemic.

"Reporters and news photographers, with their skill of catching unique moments on camera, help us understand what was happening in the world," the Kremlin spokesman said. He stressed that some snapshots were capable of conveying an impression even better than a long story, and this is what makes talented photographers’ works so precious.

Peskov believes that documentary photography is a crossbreed of news and art, and "sometimes it is as deep as philosophy."