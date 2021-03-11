Moscow reports 1,281 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus cases grew by 1,281 in the past 24 hours. So far, 995,279 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Russian capital, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 0.13%. The authorities reported 1,116 new cases a day earlier.

Fifty-four COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, with 15,601 deaths reported to date.

Meanwhile, another 1,578 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours; recoveries have reached 916,204. Currently, 63,474 people in the Russian capital continue treatment.