Russia’s chief sanitary doctor: People need to wear masks despite drop in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. A decrease in new coronavirus cases in Russia does not give a reason to lift mask requirements, Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Wednesday.

"We have no reason to get relaxed as the requirements remain in place, and the mask requirement is certainly in place," she said at a meeting of the Health Protection Committee of the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament).

According to Popova, there are risks related to the return of Russian nationals from abroad after the festive period and that "in regard to the epidemiological situation, some regions are lifting travel bans and self-isolation for people aged over 65."

"We have calculated our threshold at seven [people] per 100,000 population. Now the indicator is under seven in the Russian Federation," the chief sanitary doctor said.

Popova pointed out that Russia had coped with the pandemic much better than a wide range of countries.

"In general, our economy has been functioning, except those sectors that have direct contact with the public, with consumers. We had to stop that work, but the vital economic sectors have never stopped operation for more than one week," she said.

According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,351,553 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, with 3,945,527 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 90,275 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.