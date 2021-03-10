{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hainan's Sanya to vaccinate 250,000 people ahead of Boao Forum

By June, China intends to vaccinate about 40% of its population, which is about 1.4 billion people

SANYA, March 10. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya intends to vaccinate 250,000 people against coronavirus in March. According to Xinhua, the local administration has ordered a preventive campaign ahead of the Boao Forum for Asia, which will be held on the island on April 18-21.

From March 7 to March 31, all citizens aged 18-59 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge. In order to do so, the city authorities organized the work of 18 medical centers. Local residents will be able to receive the first dose of the drug until March 15, the second— until March 31. All Sanya permanent residents are allowed to sign up for vaccination, regardless of their place of registration and citizenship.

In December 2020, an emergency vaccination program began in China, within its framework, priority population groups that often come into contact with people and possible sources of infection received the drug for coronavirus. The leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan earlier reported that by the end of February 2021, the country's authorities had already distributed the vaccine among 54.52 million residents of the country — approximately 3.56% of the population were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. By June, China intends to vaccinate against coronavirus about 40% of its population, which is about 1.4 billion people.

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites. The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy. 

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. This regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.  

