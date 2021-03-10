Participants in unauthorized demonstrations may fall victim to terrorists, says FSB chief

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Participants in unauthorized demonstrations may become targets for terrorists, if they display an irresponsible attitude to security, the chief of the federal security service FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, has said.

"Any excesses are possible during such demonstrations. The irresponsible organizers and participants should bear this in mind. If there is careless attitude to one’s own security, failure to estimate likely risks, and the lack of understanding a terrorist attack at such a demonstration is precisely the aim the enemy may be after no law enforcement agencies and special services will be able to help you preserve your life and health," Bortnikov told the government-published daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta in an interview.

"This is not an exaggeration, although some circles may try to interpret my words in this way. It is a hard fact," Bortnikov warned, adding at the same time that all necessary precautions were invaraibly taken.