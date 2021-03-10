Moscow documents 1,116 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 1,116 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 993,998, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The daily increase rate made 0.11%. The day before, 1,066 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 51 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll hit 15,547.

Meanwhile, 1,453 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 914,626 recoveries in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 63,825 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.

Moscow Region

The Moscow Region recorded 291 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 3, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

The Moscow Region’s case tally has hit 220,420. The number of coronavirus recoveries rose by 622 to 180,332 in the past day, the death toll increased by 31 to 4,963.

There are currently 35,125 active coronavirus cases in the region.