Another surge in COVID cases in Russia possible but it will not be catastrophic — expert

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Another surge in coronavirus cases is possible in Russia but it will not be as big as in the spring and autumn of 2020, Alexander Lukashev, director of the Institute for Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Transmissible Diseases of the Sechenov University, said on Tuesday.

"A surge [in coronavirus cases] is possible but it will not be as big as in the autumn or spring of last year, because a considerable immune layer has already been developed and the medical system has serious reserves. That is why I don’t anticipate any catastrophic things," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the expert, two factors may contribute to the COVID incidence growth. "Obligatory self-isolation for the risk groups has been canceled, the virus continues to circulate and most of them have not yet encountered the virus. Another factor is, of course, more contagious strains," he said.

As for anti-body titer necessary to protect a person from the coronavirus infection, he said the matter has not yet been studied. "We don’t know which titer can protect against the coronavirus. So far, we don’t have enough data, but we will have such data by autumn," he said.

According to the latest statistics, over 117.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than three million deaths have been reported.

To date, 4,342,474 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,932,177 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 89,809 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.