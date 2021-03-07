Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 478,000 in past day

GENEVA, March 7. /TASS/. More than 478,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 116.13 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 16:03 Moscow time on March 7, as many as 116,135,492 novel coronavirus cases and 2,581,976 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 478,614 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,124.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 52% of the COVID-19 daily tally (251,483 cases). Next are Europe (154,926 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (30,332 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,602,211), India (11,210,799), Brazil (10,869,227), Russia (4,312,181), the United Kingdom (4,213,347), France (3,814,830), Spain (3,142,358), Italy (3,046,762), Turkey (2,769,230), Germany (2,500,182), Colombia (2,269,582), and Argentina (2,146,714).