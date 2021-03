MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per day has dropped five-fold in Moscow on the surge figures of late 2020, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Incidence rates are going down week after week. The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases is down nearly five-fold on late 2020. As for the number of hospitalizations and other indicators, the coronavirus spread levels are down by two to three times," he wrote on his blog.