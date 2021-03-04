Coronavirus infection triples risk of cardiovascular complications, expert says

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Cardiovascular complications in patients who had the novel coronavirus infection occur three times more often within 140 days after recovery compared to those who didn’t have COVID-19, General Director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology and chief non-resident cardiologist of the Russian Ministry of Health Sergei Boitsov said on Thursday.

"Those who had COVID-19 [are observed to have] cardiovascular complications three times more often within 140 days of monitoring after COVID, if we talk about all cases," he said at a scientific and practical conference on preventive immunization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,290,135 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,869,857 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 87,823 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.