Russia conducts over 112 mln coronavirus tests

Over 90% of coronavirus patients recover in Russia

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian medical workers have conducted more than 112 million coronavirus tests, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Thursday.

"More than 112.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," its press service said. As many as 343,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, about 545,900 people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.