CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate soars to highest level since late December

It climbed from 1.06 to 1.22 in the past twenty-four hours

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate climbed from 1.06 to 1.22 in the past twenty-four hours, registering the highest level since late December 2020, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data released on Monday.

Russia documents 11,571 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate increased from 0.92 to 0.96 in the past twenty-four hours, the latest data show.

Apart from Moscow, another region out of ten Russian territories with the largest number of COVID-19 cases registered the coronavirus spread rate of above 1. This rate grew to 1.02 in St. Petersburg, exceeding 1 for the first time since February 2. In the other regions, the rate remains below 1, the latest figures indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 0.97 in the Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh and Irkutsk regions, 0.93 in the Rostov Region, 0.92 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 0.9 in the Sverdlovsk Region. The rate stands at 0.87 in the Moscow Region and has stayed at 0.81 in the Arkhangelsk Region for the second straight day, the lowest level since January 7, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one sick patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.

Over half of Russians have positive attitude towards EU, poll shows
The poll also shows that nearly half of those polled think that Russia must strive towards establishing partner ties with the EU
Russian envoy to Vienna warns against irresponsible steps on JCPOA
Iranian Foreign Ministry earlier announced that Tehran had turned down the EU proposal to conduct a meeting focused on the nuclear deal with the US participation in the current conditions
US denies negotiations with Germany on fate of Nord Stream 2 - Axios
Earlier, the German government’s deputy government spokesperson, Ulrike Demmer said that the German government was exchanging views with partners, including the United States, on the construction of the gas pipeline
Almost 40 jets, drones were sent on reconnaissance missions near Russian borders last week
All flights were observed by Russian radars
Czech Republic counts on Sputnik V vaccine supplies as soon as possible
The country’s President Milos Zeman told that he had sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a request to deliver the vaccine
Turkey expects Putin’s participation in concrete-pouring ceremony at Akkuyu NPP’s Unit 3
They are expected to be participating in the ceremony online
Russia to ship strike drones, S-300 air defense systems to Kyrgyzstan
The agreement was achieved during President Sadyr Zhaparov’s visit to Russia on February 24-25
Diplomat dismisses rumors that Russia will soon withdraw from Council of Europe
Russia is set to actively cultivate cooperation with the organization and its member-states, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky
Recent study confirms Sputnik V effectiveness against COVID mutations
According to deputy director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center, "the antibodies specific to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself - waned"
US, Russia don’t have much time for arms control talks, Pentagon says
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky earlier emphasized Moscow’s readiness to discuss strategic stability issues with the Joe Biden administration
Press review: Turkey aims to return to F-35 program and US bid to make G7 anti-China fails
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 24
Ukrainians, Western states badly disappointed in Zelensky — German newspaper
According to the article, the main reason is the incumbent president's unwillingness to carry out reforms
Only 6% of Russians have immunity to coronavirus infection — expert
The spread of the infection would be curbed when 60-70% of the population have immunity to it, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology said
Press review: Putin highlights war on terror and Gazprom may have to foot pipeline’s bill
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 25
Press review: Power struggle erupts in Armenia and Maduro hits back at EU over sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 26
Azerbaijani leader says Russia should avoid helping Armenia upgrade its Army
Ilham Aliyev urged Moscow not to give weapons to Yerevan
Armenia-EU partnership agreement enters into force
The document regulates both political and economic dialogue between the parties
Russia offers to import hydrogen to Spain in future
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the European trend towards decarbonization of the EU economy gives additional opportunities to create innovative technological solutions
Diplomat takes Paris to task over its refusal to respond to Lavrov’s message on Navalny
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Russian top diplomat mentioned neurologist Vitaly Kozak’s letter about inconsistencies in the allegations about the blogger’s poisoning
Council of Europe hails Russia’s vital role in ensuring human rights and democracy
The CoE’s Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric send a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Ambassadors of 27 EU nations impose anti-Russian sanctions over situation around Navalny
According to the source, the decision will be soon endorsed by the European Council and will come into force as published in the Official Journal
Navalny to serve his sentence in Vladimir Region - source
He will serve his sentence in correctional facility No.2 in the city of Pokrov, said TASS a source familiar with the situation
Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov wins his first World Championship
He brings first medal to Russia at FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf
Russian helicopter forced to land in Syria due to technical reasons
The Mi-35 helicopter’s crew members were immediately taken to an airfield by a search and rescue service
US warned Russian military about airstrike on Syria several minutes in advance — Lavrov
Earlier on Friday, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Navalny arrives in penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir region — human rights activist
According to Ruslan Vakhapov, Navalny has been recently taken to IK-2 in Pokrov
US has lost the right to lecture other countries on civil freedoms — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman thinks the new US administration should first and foremost turn an attentive ear to its own citizens and not conduct a witch-hunt at home
Twitter violates Russia’s laws refusing to remove over 2,800 materials, says watchdog
In total, the regulator sent more than 28,000 requests to the social network administration to remove materials with prohibited information
Putin: Special Operations Forces established in response to challenges of the time
Russian President has congratulated the military personnel and veterans of Russia’s Special Operations Forces on their professional holiday
Coronavirus to become seasonal disease in a year or two - expert
According to Natalya Pshenichnaya, cases of seasonal diseases usually surge in the fall and spring
Putin warns schemes still ongoing to weaken Russia, put it under external control
The 'aggressive' policy is not about competition, which is a natural thing for international relations, the Russian president stressed
US may announce new sanctions on Russia within weeks - White House press secretary
The US intelligence community continues to investigate the SolarWinds hack, assuming that "an advanced persistent threat actor, likely of Russian origin, was responsible"
Russia ready for cooperation with Spain in anti-coronavirus vaccine production - deputy PM
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, participants in the intergovernmental meeting stressed that despite the difficult situation on the global markets, Russia and Spain continue to be strategic partners in Europe
Two Italian EMA inspectors to oversee Sputnik V production facilities in Russia
Previously, the Italian institute provided a positive assessment of the Russian vaccine, recognizing its efficiency and safety
Russia to launch Arctic monitoring satellite on February 28
The start is scheduled for 09:55 am Moscow time
Serbia received new batch of Sputnik V from Russia
President Aleksandar Vucic personally welcomed the shipment in the Belgrade airport
Israel strikes Shiite fighter headquarters, camp near Damascus
According to SANA news agency, "Syria’s air defense forces opened fire at airborne targets in the Damascus sky and shot down most missiles"
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Arktika-M satellite blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
First Arktika-M weather satellite launched from Baikonur successfully reaches orbit
EU bogged down in lies accusing Russia of not letting foreigners visit Crimea — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, it is the European Union that resorts to all possible tools not to allow its citizens to come to the peninsula, including through threatening sanctions against potential tourists
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
Belarus produces trial batch of Sputnik V
According to the Belarusian health minister, industrial production will begin in the country in late March
NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully lands on Mars
NASA clarified that it had already received two images from the planet
Armenian president refuses to sign order dismissing chief of General Staff
Sarkissian added that he was not supporting either of the political forces, but the decree dismissing the chief of the General Staff, according to lawyers, was unconstitutional
Czech PM says Sputnik V can be used not waiting for EMA approval
In a couple of months other EU member states will want to have Sputnik V, said Andrej Babis
Russian tech firm develops compact counter-drone system
The system fits into three briefcases, according to the company
Russia calls on EU officials to refrain from interfering in Moldova’s domestic affairs
Earlier Head of the EU delegation to Moldova Peter Michalko’s has criticized the activities of the Moldovan Coordination Council for Television and Radio Broadcasts
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Putin, Kurz discuss possible supplies of Sputnik V vaccine to Austria
The agenda included the issue of the preparation's joint production, the Kremlin press service informed
Russia develops new-generation Kedr strategic missiles system
According to the source, the project is currently undergoing the science and development phase
Moldovan president hails registration of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Moldova’s Medicines and Medical Devices Agency said on Friday it had approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Aztrazeneca vaccines
Kremlin castigates Kiev for deplorable state of Russian-Ukrainian economic ties
The spokesman emphasized that the current volumes of trade between the two countries "are utterly miniscule"
