Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate soars to highest level since late December

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate climbed from 1.06 to 1.22 in the past twenty-four hours, registering the highest level since late December 2020, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data released on Monday.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate increased from 0.92 to 0.96 in the past twenty-four hours, the latest data show.

Apart from Moscow, another region out of ten Russian territories with the largest number of COVID-19 cases registered the coronavirus spread rate of above 1. This rate grew to 1.02 in St. Petersburg, exceeding 1 for the first time since February 2. In the other regions, the rate remains below 1, the latest figures indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 0.97 in the Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh and Irkutsk regions, 0.93 in the Rostov Region, 0.92 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 0.9 in the Sverdlovsk Region. The rate stands at 0.87 in the Moscow Region and has stayed at 0.81 in the Arkhangelsk Region for the second straight day, the lowest level since January 7, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one sick patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.