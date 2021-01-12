Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 566,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, January 12. /TASS/. More than 566,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 89.7 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 19:40 Moscow time on January 12, as many as 89,707,115 novel coronavirus cases and 1,940,352 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 566,186 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,371.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 54% of the COVID-19 daily tally (309,078 cases). Next are Europe (173,540 cases), and Africa (25,493 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (22,229,803), India (10,479,179), Brazil (8,105,790), Russia (3,448,203), the United Kingdom (3,118,522), France (2,740,656), Italy (2,289,021), Spain (2,111,782), Germany (1,933,826), Colombia (1,786,900), Argentina (1,722,217), and Mexico (1,534,039).