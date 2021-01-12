Watchdog chief points to 16% decline in Russia’s coronavirus hospitalizations

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Russia dropped by 16% in the first ten days of the year, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.

"We recorded a 16% decline in the number of hospitalized patients in the reporting period. The coronavirus growth rate has dropped to 0.7% in January, while in December, the rate ranged between 0.9% and 1.2%," she pointed out.

