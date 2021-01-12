Russia not planning to substitute in-class education with distance learning, minister says

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian schools had to switch to distance learning in 2020, it was a forced and temporary decision, and it will never substitute the traditional in-class education, Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday.

"As for distance learning, home schooling, it was a forced measure last year when schools had to switch to home learning due to the pandemic to safeguard health of teachers and students. But distance learning will never substitute the traditional one. On September 1, schools returned to traditional education and today they introduce targeted distance learning if need be," the minister underlined.

Nevertheless, the digital environment created in Russia which includes the Russian-made system of videoconference calls and social network adds to classical education and boosts its quality, Kravtsov noted. The contents are moderated by experts, it is in line with state federal standards.