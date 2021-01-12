Mexico likely to use up to 24 mln doses of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine - authorities

MEXICO CITY, January 12. /TASS/. Mexico’s authorities could use up to 24 mln doses of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell told a news conference on Monday.

"We have reached preliminary agreements, which might potentially give the Mexican government the opportunity to get the vaccines <...> of Russia’s Gamaleya [Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology]," Lopez Gatell said. "We think we could use up to 24 mln doses of this vaccine for 12 mln people."

Last week, Mexico’s deputy health minister visited Argentina. He held talks with Russian representatives, including scientists and managers promoting Sputnik V vaccine.

Mexico launched vaccination amid medical personnel on December 24, 2020. As of now, more than 87,000 people have received the vaccine. Since February, the republic’s authorities plan to start mass vaccination among elderly citizens. By late March, this campaign is expected to involve nearly 15 mln people.

Since late February 2020, Mexico has confirmed 1,541,633 COVID-19 cases and 134,368 deaths. As many as 1,160,373 coronavirus patients have recovered.