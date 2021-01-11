Hungarian Foreign Minister debunks criticism of Russian, Chinese coronavirus vaccines

VIENNA, January 11. /TASS/. Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijarto is certain that Russia and China cannot vaccinate their own citizens with harmful coronavirus vaccines, he said in an interview Monday.

"In our childhood, nobody cared that vaccines came from the East, and today it is connected to protection of the Hungarian people from various diseases. How can seriously think that the Russians and the Chinese would intentionally vaccinate their citizens with harmful vaccines?" Szijarto said.

He stated his readiness to take the vaccine once it is his civil category’s turn to vaccinate. He underscored that the Hungarian experts noted the high level of Russian technological standards and professional skills.

"It is very likely that we will be able to count on the Russian vaccine in large volumes, should they develop [production] capabilities," he concluded.

On January 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced his intention to continue negotiations with Russia, Israel and China on procurement of the coronavirus vaccines, because the EU procures vaccines too slowly. He highly praised the Russian coronavirus vaccine, but noted that it alone would not be enough for Hungary due to insufficient production capabilities. In November, Hungary has become the first EU country to receive the Sputnik V vaccine for examination.