Brazilian watchdog reports serious "side incident" during Janssen-Cilag vaccine trials

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 9. /TASS/. Brazil’s national sanitary watchdog Anvisa reported a "serious side incident" during the national phase of clinical trials of the Janssen-Cilag vaccine.

According to a report the agency published on its website on Friday, the incident took place on January 2, but its details were not disclosed.

"There is no need to suspend clinical trials, since, according to the company, the recruitment of volunteers was completed on December 9, 2020. That means that there are no more volunteers left to receive the test vaccine or placebo," Anvisa's press service said. It stressed that, according to the estimates of the company and the commission of inquiry, the incident is not related to the vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that two volunteers who took part in trials of the vaccines by Chinese Sinovac Biotech and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca died in Brazil. This caused the suspension of the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccines.