Brazil confirms more than 52,035 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 9. /TASS/. A total of 52,035 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Brazil over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s overall case count to 8,013,708, the Brazilian health ministry reported on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed by 962 reaching 201,460. A total of 7,096, 931 people have recovered (89%) and another 664,244 patients remain under medical supervision. Some 3,813 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths were registered per 100,000 citizens.

Over the past week, as many as 250,599 coronavirus cases were registered (nearly 2,000 fewer than the previous week) and 4,930 deaths were recorded (almost 500 more than in the previous seven days).

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26 of 2020, ranks third after the United States and India among the countries with the largest number of those infected. Brazil ranks second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 fatalities.