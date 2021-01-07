Emergency mode introduced in Japan’s capital region due to coronavirus

TOKYO, January 7. /TASS/. An emergency mode is being introduced for a month in the Japanese metropolitan area of Greater Tokyo with a population of 37.2 mln, which includes the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitamaб and Chiba, due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Thursday.

According to him, the government is introducing an emergency regime in the capital region for one month. Suga also said that in connection with the regime, which will operate from January 8 to February 7, the government will call on to reduce the opening hours of catering establishments, transfer employees of local companies to a remote mode of work, and limit the number of participants in public events. In addition, the authorities will ask local residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily and will extend the suspension of the Go To Travel domestic tourism development program for the duration of the emergency, he stressed.

On January 4, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that Japanese leadership has begun to consider the possibility of introducing an emergency regime in the country due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus.

On January 2, four governors of the prefectures of Greater Tokyo appealed to the country's government to review the possibility of introducing an emergency regime.

The situation with the coronavirus in Japan began to worsen since the beginning of November, and in December the records for daily growth and mortality were regularly updated. The total number of cases exceeded 245,000, more than 3,600 deaths were reported.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.