Moscow reported 4,871 new coronavirus cases over day

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 4,871 over the past day. In total, 843,425 cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday.

The increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.6%.

Over the past day in Moscow, 76 deaths were recorded due to COVID-19, in total 11,728 patients died from infection in the capital.

At the same time, 7,410 patients per day were discharged after recovery in Moscow. A total of 673 692 people have recovered. Currently 158,005 patients are undergoing treatment.