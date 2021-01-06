WHO chief urges priority vaccination of medical personnel against COVID-19

GENEVA, January 6. /TASS/. Medical personnel and people with health problems must be the first to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

"Vaccinating health workers and those at high risk of serious disease is the fastest way to stabilize health systems, ensure all essential health services are up and running and that a truly global economic recovery can take place," he said. "We owe it morally to health workers everywhere who have been fighting this pandemic around the clock for the best part of a year, to vaccinate them all as soon as possible."

Ghebreyesus recalled that the most vulnerable groups of the population had begun to be vaccinated in more than 30 countries already. He called upon the international community to present a common front against this challenge.

"We have entered a new phase of the pandemic, where solidarity is needed like never before," he said.

The WHO chief addressed all countries with a reminder concerning their obligations to provide fair access to vaccines around the world and asked the pharmaceutical companies to step up medical supplies.

"Every country needs to row in unison in the same direction to beat this pandemic," he stressed.