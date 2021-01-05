Over 541,000 coronavirus cases detected globally over day - WHO

GENEVA, January 5. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 84.47 mln, rising by over 541,000 in 24 hours. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Tuesday, the number of deaths increased by almost 8,700, approaching 1.85 mln.

As of January 5, the World Health Organization received information about 84,474,195 cases and 1,848,704 deaths. The number of cases increased by 541 811, deaths - by 8,696. The organization’s statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases and death provided by states.

Nearly half of the reported cases in the past 24 hours occurred in North and South America (266,499), followed by Europe (202,958), and South-East Asia (26,070).

The majority of the confirmed cases was registered in the United States - 20,470,169 cases, followed by India (10,356,844), Brazil (7 733 746), Russia (3,284,384), the United Kingdom (2,713,567), France (2,615,185), Italy (2,166,244), Spain (1,893,502), Germany (1,787,410), Colombia (1,675,820), Argentina (1,640,718), and Mexico (1,448,755).