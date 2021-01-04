Moscow reports over 3,500 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since early October

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Some 3,591 new coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow in the past day, a new low since October 8, and the total case tally in the capital reached 828,570, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, some 3,851 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow. The growth rate in new cases reached 0.4%.

Over the past day, 74 died from the coronavirus in Moscow and another 6,401 patients were discharged.

Since the start of the pandemic as many as 652,324 people have recovered and another 11,507 have died. Currently, 164,739 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

Moscow is ranked first among Russian regions for the number of coronavirus cases.