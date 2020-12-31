6,566 new COVID-19 cases registered in Moscow in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 6,566 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, bringing the total case count to 809,769; 1,697 patients were hospitalized, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"There are 6,566 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Moscow. In the past 24 hours, 1,697 patients were hospitalized, 560 patients remain on ventilators," the center said.

One day earlier, Moscow authorities reported 5,105 new cases. According to statistics, the case growth was 0.8%.

The crisis center disclosed that 9% of patients are children, 39.8% - are people aged 18 to 45, 32.5% - aged 46 to 65 and 13.6% are aged 66 to 79. All patients and people who contacted them are under medical supervision.

In the meantime, 6,076 patients were released from hospitals, while 73 people died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 627,368 have recovered, while 11,209 died. Currently, 171,192 undergo treatment.

The crisis center recalled that citizens aged above 65, people with chronic conditions and schoolchildren of grades 6 to 11 must stay at home. Wearing masks and gloves in public places and maintaining social distance is mandatory.