COVID-19 rates will depend on how Russia gets through festive period, official warns

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. More than 663,000 people in Russia remain under medical observation over the coronavirus, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Thursday.

"As many as 663,186 people remain under medical observation in Russia," the statement reads.

According to the watchdog, more than 90.6 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far with 445,000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.