Nearly 71,000 Russians die from coronavirus, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Nearly 71,000 Russians have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began and over 45,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 died of other causes, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"A total of 70,921 people have died solely from COVID-19, their diagnosis was confirmed and cannot be called into question. Another 45,109 deaths were caused by other illnesses but the deceased were also COVID-positive," she pointed out.

According to Golikova, the figures may change in the coming months as new autopsy data comes in every day.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest statistics, about 82 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.8 mln deaths have been reported.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 3,131,550 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, with 2,525,418 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 56,426 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.