Moscow reports 1,726 daily coronavirus hospitalizations

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. As many as 1,726 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As many as 5,105 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day and 1,726 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals. A total of 519 patients are hooked up to ventilators," the statement reads.

According to the center, 8.1% of the patients are children, 39.4% are people aged between 18 and 45, 32.6% are aged between 46 and 65, 14.4% are aged between 66 and 79 and 5.5% are aged over 80.

All patients and their contacts remain under medical observation.

Moscow has the highest number of cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 803,203 coronavirus cases, 621,292 recoveries and 11,136 deaths.