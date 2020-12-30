Crime rates go up in 50 Russian regions in 2020

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Fifty Russian regions report increased crime rates in the first 11 months of 2020, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office noted in a crime report for the January-November 2020 period.

"Crime rates have gone up in 50 Russian regions as varying in intensity," the report reads, adding that St. Petersburg had the biggest increase (+12,200), followed by Moscow (+4,900) and the Novosibirsk Region (+4,000). Meanwhile, the biggest drops in the number of crimes are reported from the Voronezh Region, North Ossetia and the Tyumen Region.

Overall, the Prosecutor General’s Office notes that the crime rate remained relatively stable after 11 months of 2020. The total number of reported crimes went up by 1.2% to reach almost 1.9 million. The office clarified that the overall yearly number of crimes had been reported to be between 1.8 million and 1.9 million since 2017.