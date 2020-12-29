Russia stockpiles 7 million Covid tests for January

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer watchdog has created a stockpile of 7 million coronavirus tests to be used in January, Anna Popova, the agency’s head, reported Tuesday.

"We have formed a stock of one-month lag in all laboratories financed from the budget. Overall, there are seven million tests to continuously conduct laboratory tests throughout five weeks, just over a month, across the country," Popova noted,

She added that the test kits are already in laboratories.

According to the latest statistics, more than 81.3 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,700,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 3,105,037 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,496,183 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 55,827 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.