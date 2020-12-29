Over 1 mln Russians isolated due to contacts with COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Over 1 mln Russians are currently under observation due to confirmed contacts with coronavirus patients. The control over their self-isolation has been increased, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported at a session of the presidium of the state coordination council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation on Tuesday.

"In all, there are over 1 mln contacts under observation today and the control over their isolation was also increased both by us and law enforcement," she said.

The top sanitary doctor noted that on Monday alone over 78,000 people were registered for observation who will have to remain self-isolated during two weeks.