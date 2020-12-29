COVID-19 situation stabilizes in 77 Russian regions, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus in 77 Russian regions has been in the stabilization phase for more than five weeks, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported on Tuesday.

"In 77 regions, the phase of stabilization has continued for over five weeks already. This is a decent forecasting sign," she said at a session of the presidium of the state coordination council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation.

According to the latest global statistics, about 81.3 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 1.7 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 3,105,037 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,496,183 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 55,827 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.