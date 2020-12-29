Still unclear whether Putin will get inoculated publicly, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has reported that currently it is not known whether the head of state will be inoculated against the coronavirus publicly on camera or this will be reported via a press release.

"No, so far it is unknown," the Kremlin representative told journalists on Tuesday in response to a question how the vaccination of Vladimir Putin will be reported.

At the same time the spokesman reiterated that "the president himself said that he made a decision to get inoculated" but in order to do so it was necessary to wait for the completion of all formalities for including a certain age group in trials. "Then we will simply wait for the president’s decision who will himself report in the way he wants to and at the time he deems appropriate," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On December 26, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that the Ministry allowed to use the Sputnik V vaccine for mass inoculation of individuals over 60 years of age. He also noted that the tests conducted confirmed effectiveness and safety of the vaccine for residents over 60.

On December 10, inoculation against the coronavirus was launched in Russia. On December 14, the Healthcare Minister reported that the preparation within the framework of the large-scale vaccination was delivered to all Russian regions.