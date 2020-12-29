Over 89.8 mln COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia, says watchdog

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian medical workers have conducted more than 89.8 million coronavirus tests, an Internet hotline that keeps the public updated on the coronavirus situation reported on Tuesday, citing Russia’s consumer rights watchdog.

"According to the Rospotrebnadzor [consumer rights watchdog - TASS], more than 89.8 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date," the report said. As many as 292,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, 662,615 people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.