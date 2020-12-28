Moscow documents 75 COVID-19 fatalities over 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The number of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 75 over the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

"In Moscow, 75 patients died with a confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and a positive test result for the presence of the coronavirus infection," the crisis center reported.

In all, the capital has recorded 11,064 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

Moscow is in the first place nationwide by the number of the coronavirus infections. As of December 28, some 792,457 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, including 6,253 over the past 24 hours. Some 609,770 patients have recovered.

According to the latest global statistics, about 80.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 1.7 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 3,078,035 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,471,309 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 55,265 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.