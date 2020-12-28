Argentina hopes to receive 5 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in January - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES, December 28. /TASS/. Argentine government hopes to receive 5 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus in January, including 1 mln doses of the second component of the preparation, Argentine Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia reported on Monday.

"According to the contract, 5 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine should arrive in January. There should be 4 mln doses of the first component and 1 mln of the second one," he told the AM 750 radio station.

According to the minister, in February, Argentina expects another 14.7 mln doses of Sputnik V. The Health Ministry also hopes that by late February - early March the country will begin to receive vaccines by British-Swedish AstraZeneca. In all, the Latin American republic purchased 22 mln doses of this preparation. "We continue talks with two Chinese manufacturers," the minister noted.

The first batch of Sputnik V numbering 300,000 doses arrived in Argentina on December 24. A day earlier the country’s Health Ministry approved the emergency use of the preparation. Mass inoculation should start on December 29.