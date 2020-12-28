Mortality in young people with obesity 10 times higher, physician says

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. About 40 mln people in Russia suffer from obesity. At the same time, the mortality among young patients with a severe form of obesity is 10-12 times higher than among people of the same age with a normal weight, Director of the National Medical Research Endocrinology Center of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Natalya Mokrysheva said at a press conference at TASS on Monday.

"Obesity is widespread in Russia <...>, practically 40 mln people in Russia suffer from obesity. <...> A severe form of obesity, these are the people who have a high fatality risk, and mortality increases several-fold among young people, for example, 10-12 times, compared to people without obesity of the same age," she said.

She also noted that about 5 mln diabetes patients are registered in the country, almost half of them already have serious complications.

A decrease in mortality of population older than working age, an increase in birth rate and healthy life expectancy are one of the key goals of the Demography National Project. Currently, relevant ministries and agencies are working on updating the results of the national project that was extended until 2030.

