Complex production will not hamper supplies of Sputnik V vaccine, says manufacturer

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Difficulties that may arise in production of each of the two components of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine should not be the reason for the delay in supplies, Dmitry Morozov, general director of the Biocad biotechnological company, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"They [the components of the vaccine - TASS] are technically different, the production of each of the components has differences in technology. The first technology makes it possible to produce the vaccine more calmly and quickly. The second technology has its own peculiarities, but this is not a reason for delays in the delivery of vaccines," he said responding to the question of whether differences in the production of vaccine components can affect its delivery to the population.

On September 23, 2020, Biocad signed an agreement with the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology under the Ministry of Health of Russia on the industrial production of the Sputnik V vaccine.