COVID-19 not a seasonal disease like the flu, says Russian expert

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. COVID-19 is not a seasonal disease like the flu, it is active at any time of the year, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Monday.

"We have determined that unlike the flu, which is a seasonal disease where a vaccine that provides protection for three-four months should be used, this disease is not seasonal, we have seen that it is active all year round. It spreads just as well in the winter, in the summer and in the fall," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He noted that the research center had initially planned to develop a vaccine that can protect people from the disease for a year, two years or even longer.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine began in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Overall, the trials should have included 40,000 people, with 10,000 receiving a placebo instead of the vaccine. However, the Russian Health Ministry decided to stop vaccinating volunteers after some 31,000 people had taken part in the trials.