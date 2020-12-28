Hainan develops an effective strategy for increasing the population of unique gibbons

HAIKOU, December 28. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities have developed an effective strategy to increase the population of native gibbons, a rare primate species that can be found only on Hainan, announced the local administration.

According to information obtained by TASS, an important role in this direction is played by the state center for the study and protection of these animals, set up in August in Haikou (the administrative center of the province). One of its main tasks is to build up cooperation and exchange experience with the best specialists in the field of primatology from other countries.

At the same time, the government is facilitating funding for activities aimed at increasing the number of gibbons, which are still endangered. Thus, this year, a special fund at the Hainan Institute of National Parks allocated 15 million yuan (more than $ 2.2 million) for research projects, the purpose of which is to preserve the population and completely restore the ecology of forests in the habitats of these primates.

The active measures taken by the Hainan government are already yielding positive results — the number of gibbons is gradually increasing. At the same time, the area of ​​forests suitable for their habitation is also expanding.

Scientists have discovered that Hainan gibbons prefer to find food for themselves and move through the forest in small groups. In total, there are five flocks that live on an area of ​​16 square kilometers. It is expected that thanks to the efforts of the authorities and environmentalists, this area will gradually expand.

Unique animals

Due to uncontrolled hunting and large-scale deforestation, the number of Hainan gibbons on the island from the 1950s decreased from 2000 species to 7 in the 1980s. To save them from total extinction, the local government created the Bawanlin Nature Reserve in the area where the last surviving primates of this species were discovered. Following that move, an intensive planting of trees, which are vital for these primates, was initiated in the conservation area. Over the past two decades, about 100,000 trees were planted, which allowed to restore the forests to some extent.

The Hainan gibbons, currently preserved only on this Chinese island, rarely descend to the ground, preferring to live on trees at an altitude of about 10 meters. All these factors significantly complicate their maintenance and population growth in artificial conditions.