Media: Hainan international beer festival draws attention

HAIKOU, December 27. /TASS/. The first Hainan International Beer Festival, held in the southernmost Chinese province, drew the attention of tens of thousands of beer lovers who enjoy this ancient alcoholic drink with its wide assortment. According to www.hinews.cn, the residents and guests of the island, first of all, were pleased with the richest gustatory variety.

The organizers invited the public to learn more about the national and foreign beer products, which are characterized by a wide range in terms of the proportion of alcohol content — from the usual 3-4 to unprecedented 75 degrees. The presented beers include traditional and craft beers, light and dark, regular and unfiltered, with frothy foam and not that frothy. Visitors were able to sample drinks with both low, moderate and extremely high gravity wort. Like at any major beer festival, the brewers have demonstrated their best product for every taste — from lager to ale, porter and stout.

"Beer has an extremely wide circle of admirers. <...> We hope that this festival will be held annually and stimulate the development of a multi-faceted culture of recreation at sea," the Hainan Tourism Department commented on the event.

The festival is expected to enhance the popularity of the island's distinctive culture. Residents and guests of the province can learn more about the richest assortment of low-alcohol drink, brewed both according to traditional and unusual, including unique recipes. Visitors are offered to dive deep into the atmosphere of fascinating performances and exciting shows, try the delights of local cuisine, go shopping and even take part in sports events.

According to the published program, during the festival, performances of well-known Chinese musical ensembles will take place, there will be clowns, a parade of Disney characters will take place. Entertainment programs with the participation of more than a hundred actresses in colorful bikinis were a real blast.

Hainan Beer Festival

The festival takes place in the resort town of Sanya from December 24, 2020 to January 2, 2021. During the event, where visitors were invited to to taste more than 1,000 names of national and foreign beer products, the marine theme and traditional Hainan culture prevail. A golf competition and a sailing regatta are timed to this large-scale event, it coincided with the celebration of Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar and the New Year.

Many participants interested in the event from all over China arrived on the island. One of the key tasks of the holiday is to increase the popularity of Hainan among tourists, to accelerate the implementation of the government program to create a developed international consumer zone on the island.